Apple Car Concept Resemble Tesla's Cybertruck
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 3:28pm   Comments
  • A U.K.-based car leasing company called Vanarama has designed renders of the Apple Car using patents filed by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), wccftech reports
  • On the outside, the Apple Car concept images disclosed a mesh-like grille resembling the Mac Pro's circular vents. Additionally, the glowing Apple logo resembled the MacBook Pro models. 
  • The images showcased the electric vehicle's resemblance to Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck. However, Apple is yet to confirm working on an electric vehicle.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.09% at $150.12 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

