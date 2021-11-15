Apple Car Concept Resemble Tesla's Cybertruck
- A U.K.-based car leasing company called Vanarama has designed renders of the Apple Car using patents filed by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), wccftech reports.
- On the outside, the Apple Car concept images disclosed a mesh-like grille resembling the Mac Pro's circular vents. Additionally, the glowing Apple logo resembled the MacBook Pro models.
- The images showcased the electric vehicle's resemblance to Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck. However, Apple is yet to confirm working on an electric vehicle.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.09% at $150.12 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.