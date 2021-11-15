A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Hello Gr (NASDAQ:MOMO) - P/E: 9.5 TIM (NYSE:TIMB) - P/E: 8.49 DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) - P/E: 8.74 ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) - P/E: 7.21 Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) - P/E: 8.58

Most recently, Hello Gr reported earnings per share at 0.39, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.44. Hello Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, TIM reported earnings per share at 0.19, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.25. TIM does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, DISH Network reported earnings per share at 0.88, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 1.06. DISH Network does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, ViacomCBS experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.97 in Q2 and is now 0.76. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.43%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 2.35%.

Most recently, Mobile TeleSystems reported earnings per share at 0.27, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.12. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.86%, which has decreased by 10.69% from 15.55% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.