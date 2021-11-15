 Skip to main content

Amazon, IBM Collaborate To Aid Oil & Gas Industry's Cleaner Energy Transition
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 6:47am   Comments
  • Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS), and International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBMagreed to combine the benefits of IBM Open Data for Industries for IBM Cloud Pak for Data and the AWS Cloud to serve energy customers. 
  • This comprehensive solution is built on Red Hat OpenShift and will run on the AWS Cloud, simplifying the ability for customers to run workloads in the AWS cloud and on-premises. 
  • Data and digital technologies can help to navigate the energy companies' attempts to reduce greenhouse gases and offer solutions that help drive efficiencies to free up capital, time, and resources to invest in discovering new, more sustainable energy sources.
  • The two companies aim to collaborate on further co-development of future functionality to provide greater flexibility and choice on where to run OSDU applications.  
  • Price Action: IBM shares traded higher by 0.87% at $120 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

