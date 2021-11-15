IBM Designs New Quantum Chip - All You Need To Know
- International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) has designed a new quantum computing chip that claimed to let quantum systems start to outperform classical computers at some tasks within the next two years, Reuters reports.
- IBM said that its "Eagle" computing chip has 127 so-called "qubits," representing information in the quantum form.
- Classical computers work using "bits" that must be either a 1 or 0, but qubits can be both a 1 and a 0 simultaneously.
- While Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) latest M1 Max chip has 57 billion transistors, a rough proxy for bits, IBM claimed its new Eagle chip is the first to have over 100 qubits.
- However, qubits are exceedingly hard to build and require huge cryogenic refrigerators to operate correctly.
- The new techniques for chipbuilding will eventually produce more qubits when combined with other advances in the quantum computer's refrigeration and control systems.
- IBM plans an "Osprey" chip in 2022 with 433 qubits and a "Condor" chip with 1,121 qubits.
- IBM envisions a world where parts of a computing application run on traditional chips and some run on quantum chips, depending on what works best for each task.
- Price Action: IBM shares traded higher by 0.16% at $119.15 in the market session on the last check Monday.
