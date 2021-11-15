 Skip to main content

This EV Stock Is Trading At 'Significant Premium,' Delano Saporu Says

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 7:43am   Comments
On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Delano Saporu of New Street Advisors Group said although shares of companies, including Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) will continue moving higher in the long term, but investors should look for better prices to buy these shares.

He noted that shares of Tesla have jumped around 30% in the previous month, but there was a slight pullback in the stock recently. However, Tesla stock is still trading at a "significant premium" to other automakers.

Saporu concluded that investors should look for corrections and buy the stock at better prices.

Price Action: Tesla shares dropped 2.8% to close at $1,033.42, while Nvidia shares settled at $303.90 on Friday.

hares of Microsoft rose 1.3% to close at $336.72.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Delano SaporuNews Tech Media

