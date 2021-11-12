 Skip to main content

Notable Evergy Insider Makes $910K Buy
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 11:19am   Comments
C. John Wilder By Jeffrey C. Debruin Attorney-In-Fact, Insider at Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), made a large insider buy on November 11, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Attorney-In-Fact purchased 14,175 shares of Evergy at at prices ranging from $64.38 to $64.60. The total transaction amounted to $914,143.

Following the transaction, Attorney-In-Fact now owns 2,484,222 shares of the company, worth $161,126,638.

Evergy shares are trading up 0.39% at $64.86 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Evergy's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

BZI-IT C. John Wilder By Jeffrey C. Debruin Attorney-In-Fact Insider sells

