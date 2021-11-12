5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer defensive sector that may be worth watching:

Bunge (NYSE:BG) - P/E: 5.93 Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA) - P/E: 7.81 Amcon Distributing (AMEX:DIT) - P/E: 7.36 Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) - P/E: 5.32 RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) - P/E: 10.0

Bunge has reported Q3 earnings per share at 3.72, which has increased by 42.53% compared to Q2, which was 2.61. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.3%, which has decreased by 0.49% from 2.79% last quarter.

Most recently, Industrias Bachoco SAB reported earnings per share at 0.82, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 1.48. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.92%, which has decreased by 0.02% from 1.94% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Amcon Distributing reported earnings per share at 11.0, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 6.48. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.52%, which has increased by 0.09% from 0.43% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Alico experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.66 in Q2 and is now 0.51. Its most recent dividend yield is at 5.56%, which has decreased by 0.63% from 6.19% in the previous quarter.

RYB Education's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.23, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.06. RYB Education does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.