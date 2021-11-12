18 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) rose 30.3% to $6.89 in pre-market trading after jumping around 165% on Thursday. NuZee manufacturing partner, Cuvee Coffee, reported an expansion into select Walmart stores nationwide.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 20.7% to $0.8699 in pre-market trading. The retail-investor-favorite company reported third-quarter net income of CAD 11.3 million, compared to net loss of CAD 71.4 million in the year-ago period. In addition, Sundial Growers said its board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program that authorizes the company to repurchase up to CA$100 million worth of its outstanding common shares.
- Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) shares rose 18% to $4.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) rose 17% to $7.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) rose 16.7% to $5.24 in pre-market trading.
- Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) rose 15.4% to $5.61 in pre-market trading. The company recently priced its IPO at $4.15per unit.
- OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) rose 15.4% to $8.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITQ) shares rose 13.8% to $3.07 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower Q3 loss.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 12.8% to $9.76 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) rose 9.6% to $7.19 in pre-market trading after the company raised FY21 guidance above estimates.
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) shares rose 8.4% to $2.20 in pre-market trading.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) rose 7.8% to $13.63 in pre-market trading after jumping 25% on Thursday.
- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) rose 6.2% to $7.39 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) fell 14.8% to $5.55 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) fell 12.6% to $8.70 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Thursday.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell 9.6% to $6.22 in pre-market trading. Lordstown Motors reported a net loss of $95.8 million in the third quarter ended the quarter with $233.8 million in cash. The pre-production electric vehicle maker said it now expects commercial production of its Endurance EV pickup to begin in the third quarter of 2022 and not the second quarter as it had previously estimated. BTIG downgraded Lordstown Motors from Buy to Neutral.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares fell 7.1% to $1.44 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares fell 5.2% to $0.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings.
