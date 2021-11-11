RBC Capital Raises TaskUs Price Target By 60% Post Q3 Results
- RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin raised the price target on TaskUs Inc (NASDAQ: TASK) to $69 from $43, implying a 9% upside, and reiterated an Outperform.
- The company's Q3 EBITDA and revenue were at the high end of its pre-announced range, with organic growth of 64% accelerating from the 57% rate last quarter. The management also increased the FY21 outlook.
- TaskUs remains well-positioned to support the operational needs of its high-growth clients as they scale through its tech-enabled outsourcing solutions purpose-built for their various industry verticals within the Digital Economy, Perlin adds.
- Price Action: TASK shares traded higher by 9.13% at $63.47 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for TASK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Sep 2021
|B of A Securities
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Jul 2021
|BTIG
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
