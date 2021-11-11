 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RBC Capital Raises TaskUs Price Target By 60% Post Q3 Results
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 2:42pm   Comments
Share:
RBC Capital Raises TaskUs Price Target By 60% Post Q3 Results
  • RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin raised the price target on TaskUs Inc (NASDAQ: TASK) to $69 from $43, implying a 9% upside, and reiterated an Outperform.
  • The company's Q3 EBITDA and revenue were at the high end of its pre-announced range, with organic growth of 64% accelerating from the 57% rate last quarter. The management also increased the FY21 outlook. 
  • TaskUs remains well-positioned to support the operational needs of its high-growth clients as they scale through its tech-enabled outsourcing solutions purpose-built for their various industry verticals within the Digital Economy, Perlin adds.
  • Price Action: TASK shares traded higher by 9.13% at $63.47 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for TASK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Sep 2021B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jul 2021BTIGInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for TASK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TASK)

52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
18 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Earnings Reports
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALLTB of A SecuritiesDowngrades14.0
SLRCCompass PointDowngrades20.0
ASHMonness, Crespi, HardtDowngrades
JWNGordon HaskettDowngrades34.0
FTEKHC Wainwright & Co.Upgrades4.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com