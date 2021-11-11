 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Raises $92M Via IPO Priced At Bottom Of Estimated Range
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 7:27am   Comments
  • Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LVLUhas raised $92 million through Initial Public Offering (IPO), priced at the bottom of the estimated range.
  • The company had previously expected the IPO price to be $16 - $19 a share.
  • All of the 5.75 million shares are being offered and sold by Lulu's at $16 each. It has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.86 million shares.
  • The shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 11, 2021, under the ticker symbol "LVLU." 
  • The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021.
  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, and Jefferies are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

