Lulu's Fashion Lounge Raises $92M Via IPO Priced At Bottom Of Estimated Range
- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LVLU) has raised $92 million through Initial Public Offering (IPO), priced at the bottom of the estimated range.
- The company had previously expected the IPO price to be $16 - $19 a share.
- All of the 5.75 million shares are being offered and sold by Lulu's at $16 each. It has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.86 million shares.
- The shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 11, 2021, under the ticker symbol "LVLU."
- The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021.
- Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, and Jefferies are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering.
