A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) - P/E: 6.52 Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) - P/E: 7.65 AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) - P/E: 0.12 Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) - P/E: 6.93 Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) - P/E: 5.89

This quarter, Ryerson Holding experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.24 in Q2 and is now 3.25. Ryerson Holding does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Tutor Perini saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.61 in Q2 to 0.3 now. Tutor Perini does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, AerSale experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.38 in Q2 and is now 0.22. AerSale does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Encore Wire experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 8.82 in Q2 and is now 8.51. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.09%, which has decreased by 0.01% from 0.1% last quarter.

Greenland Technologies saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.21 in Q1 to 0.26 now. Greenland Technologies does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.