Unusal Whales Unveils New Options Calculator For Traders

Unusual Whales has grown an enormous following, with more than 360,000 Twitter followers. In the beginning, the concept was quite simple: Unusual Whales, who asked to remain anonymous, would post large, out-of-the-ordinary ‘whale trades’, in which a trader would place a particularly large trade, most of the time options contracts.

For instance, if an investor buys or sells $300,000 worth of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), it may not be that newsworthy. But if someone buys $300,000 worth of call or put contracts, that is something that can be useful to investors to watch out for price action.

Unusual Whales says that he decided to build the options calculator because there “there wasn't something like it yet easily and dynamically.”

“The calculator allows you to reposition your trade in real-time, along any strike and any expiry.” Mr. Whale said. “You can literally create the most complex multi-legged trade you have ever seen, and the calculator will try to symmetrically paint itself across all legs, so as your trade has symmetry and isn't lopsided (best for execution and profit reasons). Most OPC's are very stagnant and don't do the major leg work for you. Ours is super dynamic and does pretty much all the work for you, no matter how crazy your parameters are (and ours is free!)”

Since the rise of the retail investor, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, options trading has become more popular among everyday traders. While riskier, options contracts allow traders to make a higher percentage of profits, and quicker.

Unusual Whales says that is why he trades options, “I don't need to really hold the cost of the underlying. For example, I might not be able to buy 100 Tesla shares but can buy one Tesla contract. Allows me in and out easily, and the chance at a greater % gain overall.”

Whales is hoping that traders that aren’t as experienced with options will be able to use his options calculator (dubbed OPC) to weigh risk vs reward of their trades. To check out the options calculator, click here: https://unusualwhales.com/opc.