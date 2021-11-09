Why The Trade Desk Shares Continue To Move Higher Today

The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is trading higher Tuesday after several analyst firms maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised their price targets, respectively, following the company's third-quarter financial results.

The Trade Desk reported quarterly earnings of 18 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 15 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $301.1 million, which beat the estimate of $283.52 million.

The Trade Desk expects fourth-quarter revenue to be at least $388 million versus the estimate of $386.73 million.

Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained The Trade Desk with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $90 to $100.

DA Davidson analyst Tom White maintained The Trade Desk with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $95 to $105.

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained The Trade Desk with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $115 to $120.

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained The Trade Desk with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $95 to $100.

Stephens & Co. analyst Nicholas Zangler maintained The Trade Desk with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $92 to $100.

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained The Trade Desk with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $98 to $105.

The Trade Desk is engaged in providing a technology platform for ad buyers.

From Yesterday: Why The Trade Desk Shares Are Surging Today

TTD Price Action: The Trade Desk is making new 52-week highs in Tuesday's trading session.

The stock was up 10.20% at $97.79 at time of publication.