58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) shares climbed 60.3% to $3.59 after Speedway Motorsports announced it will acquire the company for $3.61 per share in cash.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) surged 37.7% to $8.39 after gaining 57% on Monday.
- Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) shares gained 34.2% to $103.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also reported Q3 DAUs were up 31% year over year.
- Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GFED) surged 31.4% to $31.57. QCR Holdings, Inc. reported acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc.
- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) gained 30.4% to $118.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued sales guidance above estimates. JP Morgan upgraded New Relic from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $70 to $150.
- Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) rose 25.3% to $9.23 following Q3 results.
- EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) rose 23.9% to $16.64. EVgo reported an expansion to its EV charging program for rideshare drivers on Uber’s platform.
- Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) climbed 21.9% to $21.34 after the company said that its lidar solution has been selected to be part of the sensor suite in the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion autonomous vehicle reference platform.
- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) surged 19.3% to $3.70. SurgePays said it expects to eclipse 15,000 customer mark in November.
- Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) gained 18.8% to $4.9300 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) surged 18.8% to $7.32. The company said that its Qatalyst ready-to-run quantum software was selected By BMW Group and Amazon Web Services as finalist in Quantum Computing Challenge.
- Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR) gained 16.8% to $14.36 after the company posted upbeat quarterly sales and raised FY21 sales guidance.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) rose 16.5% to $14.15. Newcrest Mining Ltd announced plans to buy the rest of Pretium Resources Inc in a deal valued at $2.8 billion.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 16.2% to $0.8234 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement under which Naked will acquire the outstanding stock in three entities comprising Cenntro Automotive Group.
- Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGC) gained 15.5% to $14.17.
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) shares rose 14.7% to $15.73 after reporting Q3 results.
- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) rose 13.7% to $5.39 after the company said its advanced perception solution is now supported on the NVIDIA DRIVE platform.
- Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX) gained 13.6% to $131.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) shares rose 11.9% to $6.97 following Q3 results.
- Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) rose 11.4% to $161.76 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) rose 10.9% to $15.76 following Q3 results.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) gained 10.8% to $9.97. ADT reported third-quarter sales of $1.32 billion, increasing 1% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $1.29 billion. Additionally, the company agreed to acquire Sunpro Solar, a provider of residential solar installation, for a total enterprise value of $825 million, comprised of $160 million cash and ~77.8 million shares of ADT common stock.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) jumped 8.6% to $2.75 following strong quarterly results.
- Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KIND) rose 8.8% to $14.16 after surging 17% on Monday.
Losers
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) fell 31.1% to $8.95 after the company reported Q3 2021 EPS results were down year over year.
- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) shares dipped 28.4% to $9.19 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q3 loss. JP Morgan downgraded LifeStance Health Group from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $24 to $12.
- COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) fell 27.5% to $31.22 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and topline results from its Phase IIb clinical trial of COMP360.
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) dropped 27% to $27.70 after the company reported swung to a loss in the third quarter and reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) tumbled 24.1% to $39.56 after the company announced updated results from ASPEN-01, an ongoing evorpacept phase 1b study, evaluating patients with solid tumor malignancies.
- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) dropped 23% to $14.66. Shutterstock reported a partnership with Staples US Retail.
- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) shares fell 22.6% to $13.77 following Q3 results.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) fell 22.5% to $4.07 after reporting Q3 results.
- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) dropped 20.8% to $2.5650 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) dropped 20.8% to $3.76. Immutep announced final overall survival data (OS) from its Phase 2b AIPAC trial.
- Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) fell 20.7% to $14.29 following Q3 results.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) dropped 20.6% to $2.54.
- Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH) fell 20.2% to $37.42 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) fell 19.4% to $3.1750 following Q3 results.
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) fell 19.3% to $3.65 after climbing 43% on Monday.
- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) dropped 18.8% to $57.69 following weak Q2 results.
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) fell 18.3% to $15.38 after surging 59% on Monday.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) dipped 18.3% to $6.80 after the company reported a decline in quarterly earnings.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) fell 18% to $21.55 after reporting Q3 results.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) dropped 17.7% to $115.03 after the company announced a collaboration with Pfizer for the commercialization of Rimegepant outside the US, which quelled investor hopes for a potential buyout.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) fell 17.4% to $8.59. Pioneer Power Solutions shares jumped 219% on Monday after the company announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile Electric Vehicle charging solutions for a full range of applications.
- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) fell 16% to $13.25. Allot Ltd (NASDAQ: ALLT) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $38.2 million. Allot sees FY21 revenue of $145 million - $146 million (prior view $145 million - $150 million).
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) dropped 15.8% to $6.88.
- Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) fell 15.7% to $14.34 after the company announced a 15 million share offering.
- 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) fell 15.1% to $32.90. The company, last week, posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) shares fell 15% to $5.92 after surging over 30% on Monday.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares fell 13.8% to $29.19 after reporting Q3 results.
- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) dropped 13.4% to $117.00 following Q3 loss.
- DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) fell 12.8% to $8.81.
- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD) dipped 12.7% to $20.72.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) dropped 12.1% to $201.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 net sales results and issued Q4 and FY21 adjusted EPS and net sales guidance below estimates.
- EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) fell 11.5% to $2.81 after reporting Q3 results.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) dipped 9.6% to $1,050.84 as the stock continued to pull back from its recent surge. China-made vehicle sales reportedly fell 3% month over month in October.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares fell 6.5% to $32.59 after the company reported Q3 results. The company also said its co-founder and long-time CEO, Stephen Kaufer, will step down from his position at Tripadvisor in 2022.
