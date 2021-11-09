What's Going On With Tesla Shares?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading lower as the stock continues to pull back from its recent surge. China-made vehicle sales reportedly fell 3% month over month in October.

Tesla shares were also trading lower Monday following a Twitter poll from CEO Elon Musk asking followers if he should sell 10% of his shares in the company.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

Tesla shares were otherwise trading higher last week, with Hertz recently announcing it ordered 100,000 EVs from the company, and Tesla reaching a $1 trillion market cap. Biden's climate agenda has also helped lift EV stocks recently.

Tesla has a 52-week high of $1,243.49 and a 52-week low of $396.03.