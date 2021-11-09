A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) - P/E: 5.73 M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) - P/E: 6.66 KB Home (NYSE:KBH) - P/E: 8.05 Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) - P/E: 9.0 Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) - P/E: 0.39

Most recently, Beazer Homes USA reported earnings per share at 1.22, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.81. Beazer Homes USA does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

M.D.C. Holdings saw an increase in earnings per share from 2.11 in Q2 to 2.12 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.99%, which has increased by 0.82% from 3.17% last quarter.

KB Home has reported Q3 earnings per share at 1.65, which has increased by 10.0% compared to Q2, which was 1.5. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.54%, which has increased by 0.07% from last quarter's yield of 1.47%.

Hamilton Beach Brands saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.01 in Q2 to 0.41 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.35%, which has increased by 0.64% from 1.71% last quarter.

Biglari Holdings has reported Q3 earnings per share at -33.74, which has increased by 47.31% compared to Q2, which was -64.04. Biglari Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.