Is The Tesla Semi Delayed? Pepsi CEO's Comments Suggest Otherwise

Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has signed several large companies up to acquire its electric semi-truck when it becomes available.

Those companies are expected to face delays in getting the Semi after comments from Tesla, but one company could see an expedited timeline.

What Happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk said earlier this year the Tesla Semi truck would be delayed to 2022 due to limited battery supply.

Beverage and food giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is among the companies that have pledged to order Tesla Semis in the future and has even tested the trucks. The company recently provided an update on the timeline for Tesla Semis.

“We are getting our first deliveries this Q4,” PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a CNBC interview.

Laguarta said PepsiCo is focused on reducing its carbon emissions and ordering new electric semis is part of the mission.

“We replace our fleet regularly, every 10 years.”

Laguarta said transportation represents 10% of the company’s carbon emissions.

Why It’s Important: The comments from Laguarta suggest that Pepsi could have a different timeline for others or have preferred status from Tesla.

PepsiCo placed an order for 100 Tesla Semis in 2017. The company plans to use 15 of the initial trucks at a Frito-Lay site in California.

Laguarta could have also forgotten about the delay from Tesla. PepsiCo said earlier this year it expected to take delivery of 15 Tesla Semis.

The Tesla Semi is expected to be produced at a facility next to the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada.

Drone images have shown Tesla Semi Megachargers at the Gigafactory in Nevada. The company could begin a slow production rollout of semis for select customers.

TSLA Price Action: TSLA shares were down 9.03% at $1,057.94 midday Tuesday.