3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Dakota Territory Resource

The Trade: Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTC: DTRC) President and CEO Jonathan Awde acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $4.68. The insider spent 46,752.40 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Dakota Territory Resource, last month, announced appointment of James Berry as Vice-President of Exploration.

What Dakota Territory Resource Does: Dakota Territory Resource Corp is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties.

Mustang Bio

The Trade: Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) President and CEO Manuel Litchman acquired a total of 65000 shares shares at an average price of $2.24. The insider spent $145,600.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Mustang Bio was recently awarded a grant of approximately $2 million from the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

What Mustang Bio Does: Mustang Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to utilize the power of the patient's own immune system to eliminate cancer cells.

Compass Therapeutics

The Trade: Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) Director Carl Gordon Member of Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired a total of 5357143 shares at an average price of $3.50. To acquire these shares, it cost $18,750,000.50.

What’s Happening: Compass Therapeutics recently announced pricing of approximately $125 million public offering of common stock and uplisting to Nasdaq Capital Market.

What Compass Therapeutics Does: Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It is engaged in drug discovery by leveraging its proprietary antibody discovery engine to broadly drug the immune system and identify optimal combinations empirically.