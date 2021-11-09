Tencent Music, Apple Music Strike Deal - All You Need To Know
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) owned Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) forged a deal with Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple Music.
- Now “record labels and artists” who are part of its “Music Cloud” program can distribute their works through Apple Music. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
- The global Apple Music users will soon access more Chinese musicians. The Music Cloud will serve small-time artists who lack distribution and marketing help from big record labels, TechCrunch reports.
- It’s unlikely that TME will share its expensive licensed music with Apple Music; otherwise, the partnership will come with a hefty price tag.
- TME had splurged securing exclusive music licenses from Universal Music, Warner Music, and Sony Music Entertainment, collectively known as the “big three” record labels.
- However, China’s antitrust crackdown on its tech industry has started to break down TME’s thick walls. TME was penalized for “unfair” market practices and ordered to give up exclusive online music rights.
