Jim Cramer: MGM Resorts Has Good Top Management

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 9:34am   Comments
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has a lot of good top management. With Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) reporting results on Tuesday, it is going to determine MGM's stock direction, he said. 

Cramer said he liked Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) very much, but added he can’t lose money when playing with the house’s money.

When asked about British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI), he said he is not going to recommend a tobacco stock on the show.

The "Mad Money" host said although he is aware that people want him to recommend Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), he doesn't want "those 18 points" and can find another 18 points elsewhere.

Cramer said he has always liked Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK), so he is going to say "it’s OK."

Posted-In: CNBC Jim CramerNews Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

