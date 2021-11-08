Wabash National Enters 10-Year Strategic Supplier Agreement With Hydro
- Wabash National Corp (NYSE: WNC) announced a 10-year strategic supply agreement with Norsk Hydro ASA (OTC: NHYDY). The financial terms were not disclosed. Hydro had supplied aluminum extrusions to Wabash National for over 12 years.
- Under the agreement, Hydro will be a key supplier for Wabash National's demand for dry van trailers, refrigerated trailers with molded structural composite (MSC) technology, flatbed trailers, and truck bodies for the next ten years, running through 2031.
- The agreement also covers requirements of new products Wabash National may release through the ten years.
- Wabash National and Hydro enter into a mutually beneficial business relationship aligning on a shared long-term vision of delivering sustainability to customers.
- Price Action: WNC shares are trading higher by 2.61% at $17.72 on the last check Monday.
