What's Going On With Ford Shares Today?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher amid overall US market strength following House passage of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The bill is expected to benefit industrials and EV-related companies.

Ford holds a stake in electric vehicle automaker Rivian, which is expected to IPO as soon as this week.

Ford shares were trading higher last week after the company announced a cash tender offer to buyback up to $5 billion of the company's higher-cost debt and the company also reported October electrified vehicle sales were up 195% year-over-year.

See Also: US House of Representatives Approves $1.2T Infrastructure Bill With Bipartisan Support

Ford has about 14% market share in the United States and about 7% share in Europe. Sales in North America and Europe made up 69% and 19.5% of 2020 auto revenue, respectively.

Ford has a 52-week high of $20.40 and a 52-week low of $7.75.