 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With Ford Shares Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 10:57am   Comments
Share:
What's Going On With Ford Shares Today?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher amid overall US market strength following House passage of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The bill is expected to benefit industrials and EV-related companies.

Ford holds a stake in electric vehicle automaker Rivian, which is expected to IPO as soon as this week.

Ford shares were trading higher last week after the company announced a cash tender offer to buyback up to $5 billion of the company's higher-cost debt and the company also reported October electrified vehicle sales were up 195% year-over-year.

See Also: US House of Representatives Approves $1.2T Infrastructure Bill With Bipartisan Support

Ford has about 14% market share in the United States and about 7% share in Europe. Sales in North America and Europe made up 69% and 19.5% of 2020 auto revenue, respectively. 

Ford has a 52-week high of $20.40 and a 52-week low of $7.75.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

If You Invested $1,000 In Ford Stock When It Unveiled The F-150 Lightning, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
Ford Says Its Affordable Maverick Hybrid Pickup Is Drawing High Interest From Women And Young Buyers
Apple Supplier TSMC Says It Has Complied With US Request For Data Without Compromising Customer-Related Information
EV Week In Review: Tesla Prevails Despite Hertz Deal Haziness, Nio Investors Take Setback In Their Stride, Volkswagen's Diess Calls For 'Revolution' To Take On Competition
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Airbnb, Apple, Ford, GE, Nvidia And More
Ford's Back to the Future EV Concept
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com