US House of Representatives Approves $1.2T Infrastructure Bill With Bipartisan Support

The House of Representatives late Friday night passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in a 228-206 vote, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden for his signature.

What Happened: Thirteen Republicans backed the bill, while six Democrats voted against it. The legislation would not have been approved without GOP votes.

"Finally -- infrastructure week," Mr. Biden said on Saturday morning. "We did something that's long overdue, that's long been talked about in Washington, but never has actually been done," he added.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would put $550 billion of new funding into transportation projects, the utility grid and broadband. Including $110 billion for roads, bridges and other major projects, along with $66 billion for passenger and freight rail and $39 billion for public transit.

The legislation invests $65 billion into broadband to enhance internet access for households and students across the U.S. The package also allocates $55 billion into water systems, including the replacement of lead pipes.

In addition, the bill backs efforts to expand the use of electric vehicles and clean energy with $7.5 billion of funding to create a nationwide network of EV charging stations to encourage the adoption of EVs.

What’s Next: Early Saturday morning, the House of Representatives passed a key procedural vote for the Build Back Better Act, a social safety net and climate change bill.

The $1.75 trillion social spending plan includes universal preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds, capping childcare costs at 7% of income for parents earning up to 250% of a state’s median income, and 4 weeks of federal paid parental, sick or caregiver leave.

