Why FuelCell Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader industrial sector, including FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) are trading higher after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

The bill backs efforts to expand the use of electric vehicles and clean energy with $7.5 billion of funding to create a nationwide network of EV charging stations to encourage the adoption of EVs.

FuelCell Energy is a fuel-cell power company. FuelCell designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

FuelCell has a 52-week high of $29.44 and a 52-week low of $2.33.