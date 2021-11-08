Nextdoor Goes Public Via SPAC Merger; Begins Trading Today
- The neighborhood network Nextdoor, Inc (NYSE: KIND) will begin trading from November 8 following its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II (NASDAQ: KVSB).
- The combined entity will begin trading on the NYSE under the symbol "KIND."
- Khosla valued Nextdoor at $4.3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Nextdoor connects neighbors to nearby neighbors, businesses, and public services, creating a highly engaged, hyperlocal network, building meaningful online and offline connections.
- "Through the KVSB trust proceeds and the fully committed private placement, we raised $674 million that will help us to fund long-term growth at scale and enable our purpose of cultivating a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood to rely on," Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar said. "We chose "KIND" as our NYSE ticker as kindness is core to Nextdoor's purpose.
- Nextdoor includes a feature similar to Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook Marketplace, where users can sell furniture, clothes, and other items directly to their neighbors.
