Medtronic's Intrepid Valve Eliminates Mitral Regurgitation At 30 Days, Study Shows
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 5:41am   Comments
  • Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDTannounced early data for its self-expanding Intrepid transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) system for mitral valve regurgitation (MR) utilizing the transfemoral access route. 
  • Data from the first 15 patients enrolled in an Early Feasibility Study of the Intrepid Transfemoral System showed 100% survival and no stroke, a median procedure time of 46 minutes, and none/trace MR in all implanted patients at 30 days. 
  • The data were published simultaneously in the American College of Cardiology (JACC): Cardiovascular Intervention.
  • Mitral regurgitation (MR) occurs when blood flows backward through the mitral valve and into the atrium when the left ventricle contracts. 
  • The Intrepid valve has been used to treat more than 350 patients as part of global clinical trials.
  • The Intrepid TMVR system is only available for investigational use, and it is not approved outside of clinical studies.
  Related: Medtronic Touts 5-Year Data Of Self-Expanding TAVR Platform.
  • Price Action: MDT shares closed at $122.98 on Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care General

