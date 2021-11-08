 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk's SpaceX Now Expects To Launch Crew-3 On Wednesday After 2nd Delay
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 08, 2021 3:01am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk's SpaceX Now Expects To Launch Crew-3 On Wednesday After 2nd Delay

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk-led SpaceX said on Saturday its Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station has been delayed again.

What Happened: SpaceX and the U.S. space agency NASA are now targeting the launch of the Crew-3 mission from the latter’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to take place on Wednesday. 

SpaceX and NASA are looking at a 09:03 p.m. ET launch window with a backup opportunity on Thursday at 8:40 p.m. ET.

SpaceX said the weather conditions for the Wednesday launch are 80% favorable. 

Crew-3 is SpaceX’s third operational crewed flight for NASA — and the fifth human spaceflight mission SpaceX has launched since May 2020— which uses the flight to transport astronauts to and from the ISS. 

The Crew-3 mission would ferry NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer to the space station.

The mission was first scheduled to take place on Oct. 31 but has since been delayed twice.  NASA now aims to return the astronauts from Crew-2 before Crew-3 is launched.

See Also: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Loses Lawsuit Against NASA Over SpaceX Lunar Lander

Why It Matters: SpaceX has been working with NASA on multiple projects including a $2.9 billion lunar landing contract. Just last week, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin lost the lucrative lawsuit against NASA for awarding the contract to SpaceX.

Musk dreams of colonizing Mars and has in the past said he remains “highly confident” that SpaceX would land humans on Mars by 2026.

SpaceX and Blue Origin also compete with each other in the recently launched space tourism flights. 

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.64% lower at $1,222.09 a share on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of NASA

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Apple Supplier TSMC Says It Has Complied With US Request For Data Without Compromising Customer-Related Information
Elon Musk Calls Scott Galloway An 'Insufferable Numbskull' After Criticism Of Twitter Poll
Elon Musk Takes Uncouth Dig At Oregon Senator, Change Twitter Name To 'Lorde Edge' And A New Crypto Comes To Being
These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One 'Floki' Themed Coin Up 350%
Fintech Focus For November 8, 2021
Elon Musk Twitter Followers Vote For The Tesla CEO To Sell 10% Of His Company Holdings, He Says He Accepts The Outcome
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk NASA space Space Travel SpaceXNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com