Why Cramer Says Service Corp Is 'Long-Term Unfortunate Secular Play,' Considers Digital World Acquisition Hard To Analyze

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 8:05am   Comments
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is just a "long-term unfortunate secular play" and recommends holding the stock. In case the stock pulls back, he suggests some more buying.

Cramer said Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) is a type of a short squeeze play that is hard to analyze.

The "Mad Money" host said Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ: GGPI) is connected with Polestar and with Rivian going public, and the group has gotten a "little too hot." He said let’s allow the electric vehicle group to cool off "before we get hurt."

Price Action: Shares of Service Corporation fell 2.5% to close at $66.64, while Digital World Acquisition shares dropped 3.8% to settle at $56.56 on Friday. Gores Guggenheim’s stock, meanwhile, gained 1.2% to settle at $10.69 on Friday.

