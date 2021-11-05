 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lions Gate Entertainment Mulling Possible Starz Spinoff: Report
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 05, 2021 11:45am   Comments
Share:
Lions Gate Entertainment Mulling Possible Starz Spinoff: Report

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-A) is exploring the spinoff of its media networks, including the Starz channel.

What Happened: According to a Bloomberg report citing a company filing, the board of directors has authorized a study of potential capital markets alternatives that include either a partial or full spinoff of its media networks or an issuance of trading stock.

Lions Gate acquired Starz in 2016 as a premium cable network for $4.4 billion. And while the network has scored with popular series including “Outlander” and “Power,” it is now competing in an environment that is increasingly dominated by well-financed streaming services including the Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX).

Related Link: Disney To Shut Down ESPN Classic

Why It Happened: Lions Gate’s media networks unit has approximately 30 million subscribers. Other assets include MoviePlex and the Asian-focused Celestrial Movies, CHK, KIK and Thrill.

But the media networks have underperformed financially. In the company’s third-quarter earnings report released yesterday, the media networks’ revenue of $384.7 million was down from $388.3 million one year earlier, while the segment’s $5.5 million profit was substantially lower than the $92.9 million in third-quarter 2020. The company attributed that drop to a “higher cadence of programming and content spend and marketing costs.”

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer did single out Starz for praise in the third-quarter earnings report, citing how it “drove growth of 1.3 million global streaming subscribers with the strong premieres of three new series in the quarter.”

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LGF.A)

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Shatters Pandemic-Era Box Office With $90.1M Opening Weekend
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: media networks Starz streamingNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com