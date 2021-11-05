4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases.

Entrada Therapeutics

The Trade: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRDA) 10% owner Am Ventures V Lp, Am Partners V Llc, Am Opportunities I Lp, Am Opportunities I GP Llc, Scott Rocklage, Andrew Schwab acquired a total of 4077224 shares at an average price of $20.00. To acquire these shares, it cost $5,000,000.00.

What’s Happening: The company recently priced its IPO at $20 per share.

What Entrada Therapeutics Does: Entrada Therapeutics mission is to transform the treatment of devastating diseases and improve patients quality of life by developing intracellular biologics.

Mayville Engineering

The Trade: Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE: MEC) Director Patrick D Michels acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $17.05. To acquire these shares, it cost $170,500.00.

What’s Happening: The company recently posted downbeat quarterly results.

What Mayville Engineering Does: Mayville Engineering Co is involved in manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Exxon Mobil

The Trade: Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Director Michael Angelakis bought a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $64.00. The insider spent $320,000.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company, last week, reported upbeat quarterly earnings.

What Exxon Mobil Does: ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2020, it produced 2.3 million barrels of liquids and 8.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Aura Biosciences

The Trade: Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA) 10% owner Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd, Medicxi Growth I Lp, Medicxi Growth Coinvest I Lp, Medicxi Growth I GP Ltd bought a total of 3039892 shares at an average price of $14.00. The insider spent $9,940,000.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company recently priced its IPO at $14 per share.

What Aura Biosciences Does: Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system to create long lasting anti-tumor immunity.