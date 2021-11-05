 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Peloton Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 8:27am   Comments
Share:
Why Peloton Shares Are Falling

Peloton Interactive Inc shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results. The stock may also be seeing added pressure following positive data from Pfizer for its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment candidate. Peloton is widely considered a stay-at-home play during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Peloton reported quarterly losses of $1.25 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of $1.07 by 17%. Peloton reported quarterly sales of $805.20 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $810.76 million by 0.7%. This is a 6% increase over sales of $757.90 million in the same period last year.

See Also: Why Pfizer Shares Are Surging Today

Several anaylsts have updated their price targets for Peloton following the first-quarter earnings release:

  • Keybanc analyst Edward Yruma maintains Peloton with a Overweight and lowers the price target from $155 to $110.
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey downgrades Peloton from Outperform to Market Perform and lowers the price target from $135 to $70.
  • Stifel analyst Scott Devitt downgrades Pelotonfrom Buy to Hold and lowers the price target from $120 to $70.
  • Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali downgrades Peloton from Buy to Hold and lowers the price target from $130 to $68.
  • Exane BNP Paribas analyst Laurent Vasilescu downgrades Peloton from Outperform to Neutral and announces $89 price target.
  • Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintains Peloton with a Buy and lowers the price target from $130 to $105.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala maintains Peloton with a Outperform and lowers the price target from $148 to $112.

Peloton provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread and Peloton Tread+ names.

Peloton has a 52-week high of $171.09 and a 52-week low of $80.48.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTON)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Tesla, Peloton, AMD Are Seeing High WallStreetBets Interest Today But This Stock Is At The Top Of The Chart
Recap: Peloton Interactive Q1 Earnings
Why Peloton Shares Are Falling During Thursday's After-Hours Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com