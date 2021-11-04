 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gal Gadot To Play Evil Queen In Disney's Live-Action Remake Of 'Snow White'
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 04, 2021 10:33am   Comments
Share:
Gal Gadot To Play Evil Queen In Disney's Live-Action Remake Of 'Snow White'

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has cast Gal Gadot to play the Evil Queen in a live-action adaptation of its 1937 animated feature “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

What Happened: Disney has already signed Rachel Zegler to play Snow White. Zegler is also starring as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story,” which is also a Disney release via its 20th Century Studios division. Marc Webb, who directed the 2012 “The Amazing Spider-Man” and its 2014 sequel, will direct the new film.

Gadot’s latest film, “Red Notice,” co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds and will premiere on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Her next big-screen release is “Death on the Nile” via 20th Century Studios. The film was shot in 2019 but its premiere was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rape allegations made against her co-star Armie Hammer earlier this year by a woman in Los Angeles (the case is still under investigation).

Related Link: Disney Revives 'Hocus Pocus' And 'Atlantis: The Lost Continent' For New Films

Why It Matters: Disney has repeatedly raided its archives in recent years to produce live-action remakes of its animated classics, most recently with a new version of “The Little Mermaid” that was filmed in England and Sardinia earlier this year for a 2023 release.

According to a Deadline report citing unnamed sources, the new “Snow White” will expand upon the 1937 film’s story and will include new music by Oscar- and Tony-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” was Disney’s first feature-length animated film. The production was a major commercial hit and was briefly the top-grossing film of all time; it was displaced by “Gone with the Wind.”

Walt Disney received an honorary Academy Award for the film that consisted of a regular-sized Oscar and seven miniature Oscars; the film also received an Oscar nomination for its musical score, making it the first animated film to compete in an award category against narrative films for Hollywood’s top prize.

Photo: Gage Skidmore / Flickr Creative Commons

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Disney Unveils 'The Book Of Boba Fett' Trailer: Can Streamer Have End Of Year Records Like Netflix Did Last Year?
The Simpsons Team Up With Disney's Animated Icons In New Short Film
Elon Musk Is Even Wealthier Than Scrooge McDuck, Tony Stark And Jay Gatsby
Apple App Store Analysis: Square's Cash App Vs. PayPal's Venmo
Do Trends Point to More Home Theater Experiences With Superior Sound?
Disney Revives 'Hocus Pocus' And 'Atlantis: The Lost Continent' For New Films
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Gal Gadot movies Rachel Zegler Snow White and the Seven DwarfsNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com