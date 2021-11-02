Disney Revives 'Hocus Pocus' And 'Atlantis: The Lost Continent' For New Films

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) is dusting off two of its older properties, the 1993 comedy film “Hocus Pocus” and the 2001 animated feature “Atlantis: The Lost Empire,” with new productions designed to jump-start the long-dormant franchises.

What Happened: The company had first announced plans on a belated “Hocus Pocus” sequel, although news that the film’s three original stars — Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — were returning as the wacky witches was not announced until May.

Entertainment Weekly reports that production on “Hocus Pocus 2” is now underway in Rhode Island, with the three stars bringing their 17th century Sanderson Sisters characters into today’s Salem. Doug Jones, who played the zombified Billy Butcherson in the original film, will revive his role while Hannah Waddingham, an Emmy Award-winner for “Ted Lasso,” is also in the cast.

“Hocus Pocus 2” will bypass theaters and premiere on the Disney+ streaming service in the fall of 2022.

What Else Happened: Separately, the Giant Freaking Robot news site is reporting Disney is in pursuit of Tom Holland to star in a live-action remake of “Atlantis: The Lost Empire.” Holland is the current Peter Parker in the big-screen Spider-Man films and will be seen in February as Nathan Drake in a live-action adaptation of the video game “Uncharted.”

If he is signed for the film, Holland will play Milo Thatch, the young linguist and cartographer in search of the Atlantis. Michael J. Fox was the voice actor for Milo in the animated original.

“Atlantis: The Lost Empire” was a commercial disappointment for Disney. Budgeted at $100 million, the film grossed more than $186 million worldwide. However, only $84 million of its box office return originated in North America. As a result, Disney canceled its plans for a television series based on the film and also nixed a proposed “Atlantis”-themed attraction at its Disneyland theme park.

Photo: Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker in "Hocus Pocus" (1993), courtesy of Disney.