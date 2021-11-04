5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) - P/E: 9.59 GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) - P/E: 4.17 VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) - P/E: 9.53 Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) - P/E: 2.63 BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) - P/E: 8.46

Most recently, Alliance Resource reported earnings per share at 0.44, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.34. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.88%, which has increased by 1.41% from last quarter's yield of 5.47%.

GasLog Partners saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.1 in Q2 to 0.34 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.73%, which has decreased by 0.03% from 0.76% last quarter.

VAALCO Energy has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.17, which has increased by 21.43% compared to Q2, which was 0.14. VAALCO Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Vermilion Energy has reported Q2 earnings per share at 2.27, which has increased by 387.34% compared to Q1, which was -0.79. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 28.87%, which has increased by 14.13% from last quarter's yield of 14.74%.

BP Midstream Partners has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.37, which has decreased by 5.13% compared to Q1, which was 0.39. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.13%, which has increased by 0.33% from 9.8% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.