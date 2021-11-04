 Skip to main content

Autoliv Partners With Piaggio To Develop Motorcycle Airbag
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:49am   Comments
  • Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) has announced a partnership with Piaggio Group to develop an airbag for powered two-wheelers for rider safety. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The airbags will be mounted on the vehicle frame and will deploy in milliseconds.
  • "The development of these products is an integral part of our sustainability agenda and an important step towards our goal of saving 100,000 lives a year by 2030", said CEO Mikael Bratt.
  • Autoliv will now work with Piaggio to develop the product further and potentially commercialize the concept.
  • Price Action: ALV shares closed higher by 3.7% at $101.57 on Wednesday.

