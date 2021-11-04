Tesla Model S Owner Retrofits Yoke Steering With A Regular One

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S Plaid owner Ryan Huber has successfully replaced the ‘yoke’ steering wheel with that of a regular electric compact sedan Model 3, Electrek reported on Wednesday.

What Happened: Huber does not plan to sell the retrofit and has instead shared his work on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT)-owned GitHub that provides software for storing source code for others to try out.

Huber said he has driven 5,000 miles on Model S Plaid and did not like the “haptic controls at all” and decided to fix it on his own.

“The Plaid uses a lot of the parts bin from the Model 3/Y, and that's a great thing! The electrical architecture of the Plaid is basically just that of an oversized Model 3, which is a smart move for manufacturing simplification,” Huber wrote in the GitHub post.

Huber said the change is entirely reversible and no stock hardware is permanently modified.

Why It Matters: Tesla caused some controversy when it redesigned its Model S with a yoke-style steering wheel, which Elon Musk said is mandatory with no chance of a normal steering option. Musk later said that Tesla has been working on progressive steering — which is still years away.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 3.57% higher at $,1213.86 a share on Wednesday.

