Spotify, Peloton Join Hands To Spice Up Home Workout
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 2:25pm   Comments
Spotify, Peloton Join Hands To Spice Up Home Workout
  • Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) and Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTONcollaborated to launch the 'Curated by Peloton' shelf within the streaming service's 'Workout Hub' to make the pandemic triggered home workout more enjoyable.
  • Spotify users will get access to seven rotating playlists from Peloton instructors, including "Running by Peloton," "Tunde Oyeneyin's Playlist," "Strength by Peloton." 
  • The curated playlists offer users an inside look into the songs featured in their workout classes.
  • Spotify has also launched a new "Find Your Instructor" quiz to help users determine which Peloton instructor's music tastes align with their own. 
  • Peloton marked the partnership with 11 classes featuring songs from some of Spotify's blockbusters, including "Today's Top Hits," "Door Knockers," "Lofi Beats," "Indigo," and "Baila Reggaeton."
  • Price Action: PTON shares traded higher by 0.06% at $89.42 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

