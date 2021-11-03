Spotify, Peloton Join Hands To Spice Up Home Workout
- Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) and Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) collaborated to launch the 'Curated by Peloton' shelf within the streaming service's 'Workout Hub' to make the pandemic triggered home workout more enjoyable.
- Spotify users will get access to seven rotating playlists from Peloton instructors, including "Running by Peloton," "Tunde Oyeneyin's Playlist," "Strength by Peloton."
- The curated playlists offer users an inside look into the songs featured in their workout classes.
- Spotify has also launched a new "Find Your Instructor" quiz to help users determine which Peloton instructor's music tastes align with their own.
- Peloton marked the partnership with 11 classes featuring songs from some of Spotify's blockbusters, including "Today's Top Hits," "Door Knockers," "Lofi Beats," "Indigo," and "Baila Reggaeton."
- Price Action: PTON shares traded higher by 0.06% at $89.42 on the last check Wednesday.
