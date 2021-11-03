Tesla To Make Its EVs Available To Uber's London Drivers: Report

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is looking to expand its green energy drive to the U.K.

What Happened: Ride-hailing company Uber has struck a deal with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to provide London drivers access to Tesla's EVs, according to media reports.

Uber's Clean Air Plan is a step towards helping to tackle air pollution in London, aiming to have a fully electric fleet on its app in 2025, the company said in a statement posted on its U.K. website.

Uber's U.K. Clean Air Plan: Uber said starting early next year a "clean air fee" of 15 pence per mile will be added on every trip booked through the Uber app in London, with the amount entirely going to help drivers to upgrade to EVs as well as other clean air initiatives.

Drivers using the app in London will be able to get additional assistance to help them move into EVs, depending on the miles they have driven on the app.

The company expects 20,000 drivers to upgrade to EVs by the end of 2021 in London.

Last week, reports said Uber agreed with U.S. car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZZ) to provide 50,000 Tesla EVs to its fleet in the U.S. by 2023.

Price Action: Uber shares were up 6.67% at $45.74 and Tesla shares were up 2.06% at $1,196.18 Wednesday afternoon at publication.

