 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why GameStop Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 11:00am   Comments
Share:
Why GameStop Shares Are Rising

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Bed Bath & Beyond and other popular Wall Street Bets stocks following announcements from Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond announced a strategic collaboration with The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) to directly offer Kroger customers a selection of goods focused on home and baby products through Kroger.com, as well as a small-scale physical store pilot.

Bed Bath & Beyond also announced the launch of a new digital marketplace to build on the home and baby categories.

"The marketplace will expand its assortment of key products from a highly curated selection of third-party brand partners that will be seamlessly integrated into the Bed Bath & Beyond digital platform," according to the company.

Lastly, Bed Bath & Beyond said it expects to complete its $1 billion three-year share repurchase plan by the end of fiscal-year 2021, which is two years ahead of schedule.

According to data from Swaggy Stocks, GameStop is the 2nd-most-mentioned ticker on the popular subreddit WallStreetBets.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, GameStop has a total share float of 46.52 million, of which 7.67 million shares are sold short.

See Also: You Ask, We Analyze: Why GameStop's Stock Looks Set To Advance Another Level

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics and services retailer. GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software and video game accessories.

GameStop has a 52-week high of $483 and a 52-week low of $5.69.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

You Ask, We Analyze: Why GameStop's Stock Looks Set To Advance Another Level
Why AMC Entertainment Shares Are Rising Today
TD Ameritrade Places Varying Restrictions On Trading In 4 Stocks Including Avis, AMC
This Psychedelics Stock Was Up More Than 20% Last Week, Outperforming Tesla, Nvidia and GameStop
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
What Does Ryan Cohen Mean By MGGA?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com