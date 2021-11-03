 Skip to main content

Microsoft Insider Trades $18M In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 11:08am   Comments
Microsoft Insider Trades $18M In Company Stock

Bradford L Smith, President And Vice Chair at Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), made a large insider sell on November 1, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft at a price of $328.60. The total transaction amounted to $18,073,050.

Smith still owns a total of 654,820 shares of Microsoft worth, $217,947,014.

Microsoft shares are trading down 0.09% at $332.83 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Microsoft's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: Bradford L Smith BZI-IT Insider sellsNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

