The Simpsons Team Up With Disney's Animated Icons In New Short Film

Homer Simpson and his rambunctious clan are welcoming the Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE: DIS) iconic animated stars to Springfield in a new short film that will premiere on Nov. 12 on the Disney+ streaming service.

What Happened: “The Simpsons in Plusaversary” takes place on Nov. 12, also known as Disney+ Day, and everyone from Springfield is on the guestlist for a party welcoming the Disney stars…except for Homer, who somehow was not included in the festivities.

Disney+ released an image from the short featuring Homer sharing a beer with a conspicuously disgruntled Goofy.

This is the third short featuring “The Simpsons” characters to premiere on Disney+. The earlier shorts, “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap’” and “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki,” incorporated the characters into parodies of the Disney franchise properties.

Why It Matters: This short marks a very rare example of Disney’s trademarked characters being used in crossover productions.

The first and only time a Disney character was used in a non-Disney film was the appearance of Mickey Mouse in the 1934 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer musical-comedy “Hollywood Party.” Mickey Mouse also appeared on the 1988 Academy Awards telecast as a co-presenter of the Best Animated Short Subject category with Tom Selleck.

Disney’s characters intermingled with the animated figures from other studios in the 1988 feature “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” which was produced by Disney’s Touchstone Pictures subsidiary.

“The Simpsons,” which is produced by Gracie Films Production in association with Disney’s 20th Television Animation, has welcomed a wide range of celebrities as guest performers in its storylines including Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Bob Hope, George Harrison and Tom Jones.

Photo: Disney+