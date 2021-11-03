3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

PaySign

The Trade: PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) CLO Robert Strobo acquired a total of 40000 shares at an average price of $2.52. The insider spent $100,800.00 to buy those shares. The insider also sold a total of 14261 shares.

What’s Happening: Paysign is expected to discuss Q3 earnings on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

What PaySign Does: PaySign Inc is a prepaid debit card payment solutions provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has many prepaid debit cards in its portfolio.

Flotek Industries

The Trade: Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) President and CEO John Gibson Jr acquired a total of 2000 shares shares at an average price of $1.23. The insider spent $2,460.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Flotek Industries recently entered into settlement agreement to resolve lawsuit with Archer-Daniels-Midland.

What Flotek Industries Does: Flotek Industries Inc delivers chemistry-based technology solutions for energy, industrial, and consumer applications. It develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries, and high-value compounds to companies that make food and beverages, cleaning products, cosmetics, and others.

Vista Gold

The Trade: Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE: VGZ) President and CEO Frederick Hume Earnest acquired a total of 15000 shares at an average price of $0.74. To acquire these shares, it cost $11,031.00.

What’s Happening: Vista Gold recently reported third quarter cash of $16.0 million and substantial progress toward completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study.

What Vista Gold Does: Vista Gold Corp is a gold mining company. It is engaged in evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects.