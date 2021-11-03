 Skip to main content

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 8:08am   Comments
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

PaySign

The Trade: PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) CLO Robert Strobo acquired a total of 40000 shares at an average price of $2.52. The insider spent $100,800.00 to buy those shares. The insider also sold a total of 14261 shares.

What’s Happening: Paysign is expected to discuss Q3 earnings on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

What PaySign Does: PaySign Inc is a prepaid debit card payment solutions provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has many prepaid debit cards in its portfolio.

Flotek Industries

The Trade: Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) President and CEO John Gibson Jr acquired a total of 2000 shares shares at an average price of $1.23. The insider spent $2,460.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Flotek Industries recently entered into settlement agreement to resolve lawsuit with Archer-Daniels-Midland.

What Flotek Industries Does: Flotek Industries Inc delivers chemistry-based technology solutions for energy, industrial, and consumer applications. It develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries, and high-value compounds to companies that make food and beverages, cleaning products, cosmetics, and others.

Vista Gold

The Trade: Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE: VGZ) President and CEO Frederick Hume Earnest acquired a total of 15000 shares at an average price of $0.74. To acquire these shares, it cost $11,031.00.

What’s Happening: Vista Gold recently reported third quarter cash of $16.0 million and substantial progress toward completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study.

What Vista Gold Does: Vista Gold Corp is a gold mining company. It is engaged in evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects.

