Allbirds Prices IPO At $15/Share Valuing Company At $2.1B
- Global lifestyle brand Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD) has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 20.2 million shares at $15.00 per share, above its expected price range of $12 to $14 per share.
- The startup's valuation is about $2.15 billion, based on the 143.12 million shares to be outstanding after this offering.
- About 16.35 million shares were sold by Allbirds, and 3.84 million shares were offered by certain existing stockholders.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 0.5 million shares from Allbirds and up to an additional 2.5 million shares from certain existing stockholders.
- The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 3, 2021, under the ticker symbol "BIRD."
- The offering is expected to close on November 5, 2021.
