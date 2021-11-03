 Skip to main content

Allbirds Prices IPO At $15/Share Valuing Company At $2.1B
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 6:05am   Comments

  • Global lifestyle brand Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD) has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 20.2 million shares at $15.00 per share, above its expected price range of $12 to $14 per share.
  • The startup's valuation is about $2.15 billion, based on the 143.12 million shares to be outstanding after this offering.
  • About 16.35 million shares were sold by Allbirds, and 3.84 million shares were offered by certain existing stockholders.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 0.5 million shares from Allbirds and up to an additional 2.5 million shares from certain existing stockholders.
  • The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 3, 2021, under the ticker symbol "BIRD."
  • The offering is expected to close on November 5, 2021.

