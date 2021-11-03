Alibaba's Cloud Computing Competitor Highlights Chip Development Progress
- Computer games and social media app WeChat owner Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) is offering a rare public glimpse of its R&D initiatives on semiconductor chip development and investment, Reuters reports.
- Tencent has been steadily investing in the research and development of semiconductors along with other Chinese tech firms.
- "Facing scenarios with strong business needs, Tencent has had a long-term plan and investment for chip R&D," Tencent posted.
- Tencent's cloud and smart industry group CEO Tang flagged advances in three directions at a company event.
- Tencent highlighted three chips developed by Tencent, including a chip for AI computing called Zixiao, another for video processing, known as Canghai, and a chip for high-performance networks named Xuanling.
- Tencent also announced its Orca cloud operating system.
- Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), a competitor in China's market for cloud computing, showcased a new server chip for data centers in October.
- Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACF) (OTC: XIACY) revealed its Surge 1 chip for image processing in phone cameras in 2021.
- Related Content: Weighing The Cons Of Alibaba's Chip Development
- Price Action: TCEHY shares traded higher by 2.90% at $60 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech Media