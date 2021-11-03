 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba's Cloud Computing Competitor Highlights Chip Development Progress
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 8:22am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba's Cloud Computing Competitor Highlights Chip Development Progress
  • Computer games and social media app WeChat owner Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) is offering a rare public glimpse of its R&D initiatives on semiconductor chip development and investment, Reuters reports.
  • Tencent has been steadily investing in the research and development of semiconductors along with other Chinese tech firms.
  • "Facing scenarios with strong business needs, Tencent has had a long-term plan and investment for chip R&D," Tencent posted.
  • Tencent's cloud and smart industry group CEO Tang flagged advances in three directions at a company event.
  • Tencent highlighted three chips developed by Tencent, including a chip for AI computing called Zixiao, another for video processing, known as Canghai, and a chip for high-performance networks named Xuanling.
  • Tencent also announced its Orca cloud operating system.
  • Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), a competitor in China's market for cloud computing, showcased a new server chip for data centers in October. 
  • Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACF) (OTC: XIACY) revealed its Surge 1 chip for image processing in phone cameras in 2021.
  • Related Content: Weighing The Cons Of Alibaba's Chip Development
  • Price Action: TCEHY shares traded higher by 2.90% at $60 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TCEHY + BABA)

Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Li Auto, Xpeng Slump In Hong Kong As China COVID-19 Outbreak Worsens
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling
What Are Whales Doing With Alibaba Group Holding
Tencent-Backed Epic Games Shuts Down Fortnite's Chinese Version
Alibaba, JD And Nio Rival Xpeng Strike Gains In Hong Kong As US-China Tensions Ease
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com