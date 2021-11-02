Why Zillow Shares Are Falling

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) shares are trading lower possibly on continued downward momentum after KeyBanc analysts said they believe the company's earnings may be at risk due to its $1.17 billion home inventory, finding that 66% of these homes are listed below their purchase price.

The company reports third-quarter earnings after the close today.

Just weeks after Zillow announced it would be pausing its iBuying of U.S. houses, Bloomberg reported Zillow has actually sold 7,000 homes from its inventory... Read More

Zillow is an Internet-based real estate company that has historically focused on deriving ad revenue from third-party brokers on online marketplaces such as Zillow.com, Trulia and HotPads.

Zillow has a 52-week high of $208.11 and a 52-week low of $83.93.