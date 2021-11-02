 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Zillow Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 1:41pm   Comments
Share:
Why Zillow Shares Are Falling

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) shares are trading lower possibly on continued downward momentum after KeyBanc analysts said they believe the company's earnings may be at risk due to its $1.17 billion home inventory, finding that 66% of these homes are listed below their purchase price.

The company reports third-quarter earnings after the close today.

Just weeks after Zillow announced it would be pausing its iBuying of U.S. houses, Bloomberg reported Zillow has actually sold 7,000 homes from its inventory... Read More

Zillow is an Internet-based real estate company that has historically focused on deriving ad revenue from third-party brokers on online marketplaces such as Zillow.com, Trulia and HotPads.

Zillow has a 52-week high of $208.11 and a 52-week low of $83.93.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (Z)

51 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
2 Reasons Zillow Selling 7,000 Houses Is 'A Clear Negative' For Investors
Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2021
Fintech Focus For November 2, 2021
Earnings Preview For Zillow Group
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com