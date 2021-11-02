Nintendo Shares Lose After Cutting Switch Console Production Target By 20%
- Nintendo Co Ltd (OTC: NTDOF) (OTC: NTDOY) will produce about 24 million units of its popular Switch game console in the fiscal year through March, 20% below an original plan Nikkei Asia reports.
- The production was affected by the crisis of semiconductors and other electronic parts amid solid demand for Switch, including for its latest version released on October 8.
- Nintendo initially aimed to produce 30 million Switch units to tap the pandemic triggered budding demand for computer games.
- The emergence of production bottlenecks around springtime for critical components, including microcomputers, led to revising the production targets.
- Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa acknowledged the inability to manufacture their targeted console units.
- Furukawa also admitted the robust demand for Switch.
- Retailers have had to ration sales of the latest version by using a lottery system.
- The supply crunch has left Switch with a 37% fall in sales to 214,000 units in September year-on-year, marking the third straight month of year-on-year declines.
- Nintendo aimed to sell 25.5 million units in FY21 but missed the 28.83 million unit-benchmark sold in FY20, looking for a further drop.
- Price Action: NTDOY shares closed lower by 3.55% at $53.57 on Tuesday.
