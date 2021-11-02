 Skip to main content

Why Did NetScout Systems Shares Gained 13% Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 5:50pm   Comments
  • NetScout Systems Inc (NASDAQ: NTCTwill replace Invacare Corp (NYSE: IVC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective before the opening of trading on October 4.
  • Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) will replace NetScout in the S&P MidCap 400.
  • S&P 500 and 100 constituent International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) is spinning off Kyndryl Holdings in a transaction likely to be completed on November 4.
  • NetScout announced the availability of Omnis Cyber Intelligence (OCI), a network security software solution built on the foundation of the industry's most prominent network monitoring and packet recording and analysis technology. 
  • It uniquely detects and investigates suspicious activities in real-time and retrospectively identifies threats early in the attack life cycle.
  • As attack surfaces expand, the Omnis Cyber Intelligence solution extends throughout the infrastructure, integrates into existing ecosystems, and becomes part of the growing movement towards XDR, using meaningful metadata, or smart data, and powerful cyber analytics to quickly get to the root cause of the cybersecurity issue and mitigate risk.
  • Price Action: NTCT shares closed higher by 13.05% at $31.97 on Tuesday.

