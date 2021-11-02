51 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) surged 83.9% to $315.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS and sales results and added $1 billion to its buyback.
- The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) shares climbed 76.9% to $8.12 after the company announced support for Mastercard cryptocurrency processing.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) jumped 36% to $9.66.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) climbed 33.5% to $2.1099 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Monday. The company, last month, swung to a loss in the first half of the year.
- Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) gained 29.1% to $268.90 after the company announced it will be acquired by DuPont for $277 per share in cash. Rogers also released Q3 results.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) rose 23.4% to $504.13 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the fourth quarter. The company announced a four-for-one stock split and also disclosed a $1 billion stock-buyback plan.
- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) shares gained 22.1% to $3.92. Compass Therapeutics reported pricing of approximately $125 million public offering of common stock and uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) jumped 20.3% to $15.64
- SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ: SBEA) rose 18.8% to $11.67 after the company announced a business combination with Black Rifle Coffee Company.
- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) shares jumped 18.5% to $5.51 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) surged 18% to $25.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised guidance.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) gained 17.3% to $3.78.
- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) jumped 16.3% to $10.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 net sales guidance and FY21 adjusted EPS and net sales guidance above estimates.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) surged 16% to $6.81. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $22.
- DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) jumped 14.4% to $12.76 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) rose 13% to $2.3499 after climbing more than 15% on Monday.
- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC) gained 12.2% to $47.01. Silicom received $30 million purchase orders from leading American service provider for Silicom Smart Edge Platforms.
- NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) jumped 11.2% to $31.46 after it was announced the company will be joining the SmallCap 600.
- CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) gained 10.8% to $4.3900.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares rose 10.3% to $4.8550 after jumping 19% on Monday.
- SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) rose 10.3% to $9.30 as traders circulated a new Outperform rating and $23 price target on stock.
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) gained 10.1% to $11.36 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) surged 9.5% to $107.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 guidance.
- Spartacus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NN) shares rose 9.5% to $13.99 after jumping more than 16% on Monday.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) rose 8.3% to $10.00 after the company reported a California judge ruled that Teva did not cause a public nuisance or make false or misleading statements about opioids.
- Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) gained 8.3% to $355.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 7.7% to $4.9850 after the company reported the California state court issued a tentative ruling in Endo's favor following the opioid trial.
Losers
- Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) shares dipped 44.3% to $34.95 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 and FY21 sales guidance below estimates. Various analysts also downgraded the stock.
- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: BTTX) fell 26.8% to $12.55. Better Therapeutics shares jumped 84% on Monday after the company on Friday completed its merger with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) fell 25.8% to $5.55 after B. Riley Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowers its price target from $9 to $5. Also, the company reported it did not meet Nasdaq's Nov. 1 deadline to file its annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) fell 25.8% to $4.47 after climbing 137% on Monday.
- Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR) dropped 24.9% to $112.46 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) dropped 22.5% to $21.00. The company sees preliminary Q3 total revenue of $111.9 million and net income of $1.2 million.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) fell 21.9% to $14.17 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and announced plans to explore strategic alternatives for rail business.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) dropped 21.8% to $40.11 following downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) fell 19.6% to $4.42 after the company announced its RESCUE-ALS Phase 2 did not meet its primary or secondary endpoint.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) dropped 19.5% to $22.82 following weak quarterly sales.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) shares fell 18.4% to $1.36 after gaining over 50% on Monday. Muscle Maker inked a Master Franchise Agreement for 40 units in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 15.1% to $3.2501 after dipping over 10% on Monday. Phunware, Incis expected to a conference call on Thursday, November 11, 2021 to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) fell 14.5% to $8.42 after jumping 25% on Monday.
- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) dropped 14.5% to $12.26 following Q3 results. JP Morgan downgraded EverQuote from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $41 to $17.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) fell 13.7% to $10.05.
- ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) dipped 13% to $27.42 after reporting Q3 results.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) fell 12.8% to $21.55.
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) dropped 12.3% to $93.19 following weak quarterly sales.
- Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) fell 11% to $129.83 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued guidance.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares declined 10.1% to $87.29 after KeyBanc analysts said they believe the company's earnings may be at risk due to its $1.17 billion home inventory, finding that 66% of these homes are listed below their purchase price.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) fell 9.9% to $4.3305. NetScout Systems will join S&P SmallCap 600, will replace Invacare.
- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) dipped 9.1% to $18.02 after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) fell 9% to $8.78 following weak quarterly sales.
- Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) dropped 7.7% to $44.41 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
