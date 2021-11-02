 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

51 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 12:06pm   Comments
Share:
51 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) surged 83.9% to $315.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS and sales results and added $1 billion to its buyback.
  • The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) shares climbed 76.9% to $8.12 after the company announced support for Mastercard cryptocurrency processing.
  • HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) jumped 36% to $9.66.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) climbed 33.5% to $2.1099 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Monday. The company, last month, swung to a loss in the first half of the year.
  • Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) gained 29.1% to $268.90 after the company announced it will be acquired by DuPont for $277 per share in cash. Rogers also released Q3 results.
  • Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) rose 23.4% to $504.13 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the fourth quarter. The company announced a four-for-one stock split and also disclosed a $1 billion stock-buyback plan.
  • Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) shares gained 22.1% to $3.92. Compass Therapeutics reported pricing of approximately $125 million public offering of common stock and uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) jumped 20.3% to $15.64
  • SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ: SBEA) rose 18.8% to $11.67 after the company announced a business combination with Black Rifle Coffee Company.
  • Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) shares jumped 18.5% to $5.51 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) surged 18% to $25.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised guidance.
  • AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) gained 17.3% to $3.78.
  • Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) jumped 16.3% to $10.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 net sales guidance and FY21 adjusted EPS and net sales guidance above estimates.
  • Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) surged 16% to $6.81. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $22.
  • DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) jumped 14.4% to $12.76 following upbeat Q3 results.
  • Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) rose 13% to $2.3499 after climbing more than 15% on Monday.
  • Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC) gained 12.2% to $47.01. Silicom received $30 million purchase orders from leading American service provider for Silicom Smart Edge Platforms.
  • NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) jumped 11.2% to $31.46 after it was announced the company will be joining the SmallCap 600.
  • CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) gained 10.8% to $4.3900.
  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares rose 10.3% to $4.8550 after jumping 19% on Monday.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) rose 10.3% to $9.30 as traders circulated a new Outperform rating and $23 price target on stock.
  • Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) gained 10.1% to $11.36 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) surged 9.5% to $107.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 guidance.
  • Spartacus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NN) shares rose 9.5% to $13.99 after jumping more than 16% on Monday.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) rose 8.3% to $10.00 after the company reported a California judge ruled that Teva did not cause a public nuisance or make false or misleading statements about opioids.
  • Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) gained 8.3% to $355.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 7.7% to $4.9850 after the company reported the California state court issued a tentative ruling in Endo's favor following the opioid trial.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) shares dipped 44.3% to $34.95 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 and FY21 sales guidance below estimates. Various analysts also downgraded the stock.
  • Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: BTTX) fell 26.8% to $12.55. Better Therapeutics shares jumped 84% on Monday after the company on Friday completed its merger with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II.
  • Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) fell 25.8% to $5.55 after B. Riley Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowers its price target from $9 to $5. Also, the company reported it did not meet Nasdaq's Nov. 1 deadline to file its annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC.
  • ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) fell 25.8% to $4.47 after climbing 137% on Monday.
  • Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR) dropped 24.9% to $112.46 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
  • The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) dropped 22.5% to $21.00. The company sees preliminary Q3 total revenue of $111.9 million and net income of $1.2 million.
  • Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) fell 21.9% to $14.17 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and announced plans to explore strategic alternatives for rail business.
  • Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) dropped 21.8% to $40.11 following downbeat Q3 earnings.
  • Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) fell 19.6% to $4.42 after the company announced its RESCUE-ALS Phase 2 did not meet its primary or secondary endpoint.
  • CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) dropped 19.5% to $22.82 following weak quarterly sales.
  • Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) shares fell 18.4% to $1.36 after gaining over 50% on Monday. Muscle Maker inked a Master Franchise Agreement for 40 units in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 15.1% to $3.2501 after dipping over 10% on Monday. Phunware, Incis expected to a conference call on Thursday, November 11, 2021 to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) fell 14.5% to $8.42 after jumping 25% on Monday.
  • EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) dropped 14.5% to $12.26 following Q3 results. JP Morgan downgraded EverQuote from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $41 to $17.
  • Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) fell 13.7% to $10.05.
  • ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) dipped 13% to $27.42 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) fell 12.8% to $21.55.
  • Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) dropped 12.3% to $93.19 following weak quarterly sales.
  • Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) fell 11% to $129.83 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares declined 10.1% to $87.29 after KeyBanc analysts said they believe the company's earnings may be at risk due to its $1.17 billion home inventory, finding that 66% of these homes are listed below their purchase price.
  • Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) fell 9.9% to $4.3305. NetScout Systems will join S&P SmallCap 600, will replace Invacare.
  • CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) dipped 9.1% to $18.02 after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) fell 9% to $8.78 following weak quarterly sales.
  • Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) dropped 7.7% to $44.41 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADCT + ABVC)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Pfizer Boosts FY21 Outlook
24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises 50 Points; ANI Pharmaceuticals Shares Jump
40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
What's Going On With ABVC BioPharma's Stock Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com