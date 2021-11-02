 Skip to main content

Why WiMi Hologram Cloud Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 02, 2021 10:48am   Comments
Why WiMi Hologram Cloud Shares Are Rising Today

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc (NASDAQ: WIMI) is trading higher Tuesday after the company reported its HoloPluse LiDAR was approved by the FCC to enter the U.S. market.

"Holographic pulsed lidar product 'WiMi HoloPluse LiDAR', was approved by the Federal Communications Commission to enter the U.S. market and it will be applied in autonomous driving, environmental perception, 3D holographic imaging, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), traffic management, and 3D printing and so on," said Shi Shuo, CEO of WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Shuo continued, "We will seize the market opportunities to constantly improve our product matrix and expand our market share to continue to create long-term value for the company's shareholders."

HoloPulse LiDAR is a multi-function holographic pulse 3D solid-state lidar that is capable of detecting objects from more than 200 meters away and capturing high-resolution 3D holograms. 

WiMi Hologram Cloud offers augmented reality based holographic services and products that cater to its customers.

From Last Week: Why WiMi Hologram Cloud Shares Surged Today

WIMI Price Action: WiMi Hologram Cloud has traded as high as $12.93 and as low as $3.47 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 2.56% at $5.20 at time of publication.

Posted-In: Shi Shuo why it's movingNews Small Cap Global

