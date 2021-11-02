 Skip to main content

Mark Zuckerberg Trades $17M In Facebook Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 11:48am   Comments
Mark Zuckerberg, COB And CEO at Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 29, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Mark Zuckerberg exercised options to purchase 1,625,300 Facebook shares for $0 on October 29. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from ($0.00) to $325.48 to raise a total of $17,046,370 from the stock sale.

Zuckerberg still owns a total of 350,104,726 shares of Facebook in the form of derivative securities.

Facebook shares are trading down 0.24% at $329.2 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Facebook's Insider Trades.

 

BZI-IT Insider sells Mark Zuckerberg

